Trump chooses Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Oz unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican in 2022 and as an outspoken supporter of Trump.

By Fatima Hussein | The Associated Press

Dr. Oz and Donald Trump
Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump says he is nominating Dr. Mehmet Oz, who hosted a long-running television talk show, to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country,” Trump said in a statement. “He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

