Trump allies shift from well-wishes to suggesting Biden hid his cancer diagnosis

An initial wave of bipartisan sympathy for Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis has started to ebb, giving way to suggestions from Donald Trump’s allies that the former president’s inner circle masked his condition while he was in office to create an illusion that he was still up to the job.

In a social media post Sunday showing a picture of Biden with the caption, “Politics aside, we wish him a speedy recovery,” the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote, “Agreed 100%.”

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Come Monday, he posted a darker message: “Everyone was in on the coverup! Who was running the country? We need accountability!”

President Trump and his MAGA movement have long charged that Biden was too enfeebled to serve and that a coterie of loyalists propped him up to hide the harsh reality from voters, an accusation his team has denied.

The revelation Sunday that Biden, 82, is suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer has rekindled the old accusations at an especially inopportune time for his inner circle and Democrats more broadly.

Fresh reporting suggests that Biden’s decline was more pronounced than previously known and that protective advisers misled the public about his health.

The alarming news of Biden’s illness, coupled with the damage to Biden-world’s credibility when it comes to his fitness, are the tinder for unfounded speculation that he knew he was sick and concealed it until he left office.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said, “I think it’s very sad, actually. I’m surprised that ... the public wasn’t notified a long time ago because to get to stage nine [the stage of disease that Biden faces is] a long time."

He added that “somebody is not telling the facts. … It’s a big problem.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Vice President JD Vance told reporters Monday that he hoped Biden “makes the right recovery.” But Vance then pivoted to Trump-world’s familiar talking point: “We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job.”

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., called the timing of Biden’s announcement “interesting,” suggesting it was an attempt to “distract the American people” from a tough news cycle.

Former Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who ran against Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary, also suggested that the former president held off in revealing his diagnosis for strategic reasons, looking to blunt the latest round of attacks on his competence.

“I don’t think it’s coincidental that this was announced this week,” Phillips told The New York Times. “It’s hard to comport otherwise.”

Biden hasn’t revealed much about the diagnosis, apart from a social media post on X thanking people for their “love and support.” His office released a statement saying the cancer had spread beyond the prostate, but that the illness could be managed through treatment.

As president, Biden received regular physicals attesting to his health and was under constant watch from the White House medical team. Given the care and attention he received, the advanced state of the illness left some medical experts surprised.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist who served on the Biden transition’s Covid advisory board, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday that the cancer had likely been “growing there and spreading” for years.

“It’s a little surprising to many of us oncologists that he wasn’t diagnosed earlier,” said Emanuel, who was not part of Biden’s personal medical team.

One former Biden aide, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, said the ex-president would be better served if he answered a few pressing questions: Why was the cancer detected late, did doctors test for it earlier and what are Biden’s prospects for recovery?

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” a statement from Biden’s personal office said. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

A Biden spokesman on Monday said there was no additional information outside of Sunday’s revelation and statement.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office confirmed Sunday.

Several doctors who haven’t treated Biden told NBC News that the diagnosis wouldn’t have affected Biden’s ability to serve as president.

“Prostate cancer is something that a lot of men live with for years,” said Dr. Jesse Mills, the director of the Men’s Clinic at UCLA Health. “In no way would this have any impact on his ability to govern, even if he were still president today.”

Dr. Michael Stifleman, the director of urologic oncology for Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, said that Biden’s cancer diagnosis is “completely separate to any other issues [related to] his competency.”

“I think the prostate cancer should not affect him cognitively,” he added.

Dr. Herbert Lepor, a urologic oncologist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York, said that while there are many factors at play, most men in the early stages of advanced treatment are fully functional in every capacity.

Though Biden’s political career is done, his party could pay a price in future elections if Republicans can make stick the accusation that Democrats at the highest levels knew Biden was seriously ill and covered it up.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a former White House physician and Trump loyalist, posted on X that he wished Biden well and suggested, without evidence, that Biden’s doctor may have purposely hid information.

“Unbelievable this was missed, but the truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political coverup than providing world class medical care.”

Some of Biden’s detractors point to a public appearance in 2022 in which he mentioned that he had cancer, portraying it as a clue that explains his current illness. Yet at the time, a White House spokesman clarified that Biden was referring to skin cancer that had been removed before he took office.

Steve Schale, who headed a super PAC backing Biden in 2020, rejected Republican suggestions that Biden’s latest disclosure was part of some sort of conspiracy.

“People can talk about the other stuff all they want, but I don’t know that the two things have any connection whatsoever at all,” Schale said. “Just because Republicans say it does, doesn’t mean it’s actually a thing.”

When asked about how Biden has handled the release of public information around his prostate cancer diagnosis, Schale pointed to other past presidents who have dealt with health challenges.

“I mean, he’s not the president anymore. He isn’t required to share any more than he wants,” Schale said. “I have no reason to think that he didn’t just find out about this and that they’re trying to work through it.”

NBC News' Megan Lebowitz, Patrick Martin, Henry J. Gomez and Sarah Dean contributed.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and is typically curable if caught early. Here’s what you need to know.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: