Capitol Riot

DOJ Wants Prison Time for Rioter Who Said She Would ‘Absolutely' Storm Capitol Again

The Department of Justice said Jenny Cudd, a Texas flower shop owner, should serve 75 days in prison

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Brent Stirton via Getty Images

A Texas flower shop owner who bragged about storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and said she'd "absolutely" do it again should be sentenced to 75 days behind bars, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Justice Department attorneys argued that Jenny Cudd — a Donald Trump supporter who admitted that she called for a "revolution" before the Jan. 6 attack, said rioters "did break down" the door of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and said in an interview she would storm the Capitol again "in a heartbeat" — should serve 75 days in prison followed by supervised release for 12 months.

Cudd, who was granted permission in February 2021 to go to Mexico for a "bonding retreat" with her employees, said in a social media video after the Capitol riot that former Vice President Mike Pence had "betrayed" the "patriots."

Cudd also said in a video she was “proud of everything" she was a part of on Jan. 6 and that she'd be "proud of everything that I’m a part of at the next one." Those statements, the Justice Department argued, showed a clear lack of remorse.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

More Capitol Riot Coverage:

Capitol Riot Mar 15

Prosecutors Detail Proud Boys Leader's Alleged Plan to ‘Storm' Capitol

Capitol Riot Mar 9

NYC Man Accused of Shoving Officer Over Ledge, Other Charges in Capitol Riot Case

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotTexasUS Capitol RiotU.S. Department of JusticeJan 6 riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us