Disneyland

Disneyland performers' vote to unionize is certified by federal labor officials

Most of Disneyland's other workers in California are already in labor unions.

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Character and parade performers at Disneyland in California are officially unionized.

Federal labor officials said Wednesday that they’ve certified the results of a three-day election that took place earlier this month in Anaheim.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free whenever and wherever

Actors' Equity Association will represent roughly 1,700 performers and assistants who help bring Disney's popular characters to life at its Southern California theme parks. The union already represents theatrical performers at Disney's Florida parks.

Most of Disneyland's other workers in California — including cleaning crews, pyrotechnic specialists and security staff — are already in labor unions.

Parade and character workers who promoted unionizing said they love working at Disneyland to help create a magical experience for visitors, but grew concerned about health and safety when they were asked to resume hugging tourists after returning to work in the pandemic. They named their union “Magic United.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Disneyland
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us