Derek Chauvin, officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, expected to survive prison stabbing

Chauvin was hospitalized Friday following an assault at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution at Tucson.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of George Floyd’s murder, is expected to survive after he was stabbed in prison, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office said Saturday.

Chauvin was hospitalized Friday following an assault at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution at Tucson. A law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident said Chauvin was seriously injured in the assault.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said the incident took place at about 12:30 p.m. and "responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual."

The press secretary for the Office of Minnesota Attorney General said Saturday, "I can confirm that, as of last night, Chauvin was expected to survive." Further details were not released.

