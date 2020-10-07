Derek Chauvin, Ex-Officer Charged in Floyd's Death, Released From Prison

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, was released from prison Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became motionless. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin was being held at a maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. Court records show he posted a non-cash bond on Wednesday and was freed on a conditional release.

A judge in June raised Chauvin’s bail from $500,000 to $1 million when a second-degree murder charge was added. At the time, prosecutor Matthew Frank argued for keeping the higher bail, saying the seriousness of the charges and the “strong reaction in the community, to put it mildly,” made Chauvin a flight risk. The judge agreed with the state’s request for $1.25 million unconditional bail, or $1 million with standard conditions including surrendering firearms, remaining law-abiding and making all future court appearances.

Hundreds of mourners visited the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas, to pay their respects at the funeral of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. Floyd’s death has sparked weeks of protests against police brutality in cities around the world.

Three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four men were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department for their role in the death of Floyd.

Bystander video of Floyd's arrest circulated around the world, sparking protests and leading to increased support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.