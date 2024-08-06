Democrats passed over for Harris running mate rally around Tim Walz

Democrats who Vice President Kamala Harris considered as running mates for her presidential campaign praised her selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had been on Harris' short list.

Pennsylvania is considered a key swing state in the 2024 election, where Harris and Walz will face the Republican ticket of former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

Democrats who were vetted as potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris praised her pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz right after it was announced Tuesday.

The positive comments came as some Republicans backing former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign suggested on social media that Walz's selection would harm Democratic hopes of retaining the White House.

They also show that Democrats who might be disappointed about being passed over are prioritizing party unity over personal feelings.

"Tim Walz is an exceptionally effective governor — and also great to work with," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote on X.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

"I'm excited for what his Midwestern voice, military experience, and common-sense values will bring to our winning ticket, and for everything the Harris-Walz administration will deliver for Americans," Buttigieg said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, whose state is a key battleground for Harris's presidential campaign, said, "Vice President Kamala Harris has my enthusiastic support – and I know that Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket who will help Kamala move our country forward."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind Kamala Harris' campaign to defeat Donald Trump, become the 47th President of the United States, and build a better future for our country," Shapiro said in the statement.

That travel is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon, when Shapiro is scheduled to join Harris and Walz at a rally in Philadelphia, the vice president's first public appearance with Walz as her running mate.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona tweeted, "Vice President @KamalaHarris and Governor @Tim_Walz are going to move us forward."

"They're already building a campaign to unite our country — and @GabbyGiffords and I are ready to do everything we can to help them win," Kelly wrote, referring to his wife, a former House member from Arizona.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, in his own post on X, wrote, "It was an honor to be considered in this process, but @Tim_Walz is a great friend and a great choice."

"I fully support this new ticket and will work to elect @KamalaHarris as our next President of the United States.