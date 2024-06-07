DeMar DeRozan dishes on Dillon Brooks beef: ‘I just don't like him'

In case anyone was wondering where things currently stand between Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan and Rockets forward Dillon Brooks after their on-court altercation back in March, we have a definitive answer.

"I'm not going to lie, I just don't like him," DeRozan said during an appearance on the "The 25/10 Show" podcast this week. "And for two, don't walk up behind me, that's rule number one, don't walk up on no man behind him when his back's turned."

In the third quarter of a late-season loss to the Rockets this season, DeRozan drew an an ejection after committing a flagrant-2 foul on Jalen Green. In the ensuing fracas, DeRozan elbowed Dillon Brooks after Brooks took exception to DeRozan's foul. After video review, officials assessed Brooks a technical foul and ejected him as well.

DeRozan (34) could hit unrestricted free agency in July if he or the Bulls decide to part ways. Both parties are on record as saying they're looking to re-sign with one another, but it all depends on the price, as DeRozan outplayed his contract for a third-straight season.

