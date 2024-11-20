Delta to begin serving Shake Shack burgers on flights starting in December. What to know

Airplane food might soon get a little tastier.

Delta Airlines has announced a new partnership with Shake Shack that will allow some of its passengers to order the chain's famed cheeseburgers on some flights beginning in December.

The partnership is set to kick off on Dec. 1 and will allow first-class passengers on long-distance flights to pre-order Shake Shack cheeseburgers to be served in-flight, the airline said in a press release.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food — our customers know that, which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack,” Delta’s managing director of onboard service Stephanie Laster explained.

Delta Airlines Delta Airlines Shake Shack order will begin to be served on Dec. 1.

Along with the burger, passengers will receive a Caesar salad, chips, and a dark chocolate brownie, the airline said.

Delta customers will be able to order Shake Shack through the Fly Delta app up to 24 hours before departure or via email and as early as seven days before takeoff, according to the press release.

“At Shake Shack, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to meet our guests where they are, even at 35,000 feet,” Shake Shack's president of global licensing Michael Kark said in the release. “Taking our beloved cheeseburger to new heights, Shake Shack is proud to partner with Delta as we elevate the in-flight dining and hospitality experience for travelers across the country.”

For now, the meal option will only be available on Boston-outbound routes longer than 900 miles, but it is expected to expand to additional routes across the country throughout 2025.