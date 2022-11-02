A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in New Mexico on Tuesday after the plane's cabin appeared to fill with smoke, the airline said.

Delta Flight 2846 was enroute to Los Angeles International Airport from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a smoky odor started to fill the cabin, a Delta spokesperson said.

"Someone started yelling there was a fire, but the flight attendants (in a very professional way) told everyone to chill, it wasn’t a fire, and keep seated," Mason Weiner, a passenger on the flight, told NBC News on Tuesday.

Flight crew members then also observed a performance issue with one of the aircraft's two engines, prompting the diversion to Albuquerque International Sunport, the spokesperson said Tuesday. It was unclear whether the smoke was related to the engine issue.

Weiner added that Delta had "ordered Chick-fil-A for everyone" while they waited for a new plane to arrive to transport the passengers to LAX.

