San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel

The Niners improved to 3-3 on the season in large part to another big night from their do-it-all wideout.

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Deebo Samuel is in a league of his own.

Literally.

With his latest touchdown under the prime-time lights Thursday, the 49ers star became the first wide receiver in NFL history with at least 20 rushing touchdowns and at least 20 receiving touchdowns in his career.

Samuel took a Brock Purdy pass 76 yards to the house during the second quarter of San Francisco's "Thursday Night Football" meeting with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

The do-it-all wideout, aka the YAC master, is one of the most unique offensive playmakers the league ever has seen.

Samuel used his speed -- as he often does -- to outrun Seattle defenders for the explosive TD. He reached a top speed of 20.90 mph, his fastest speed since Week 14 of the 2019 season and the third time he'd hit 20-plus mph this season, tied for the third-most in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

Other players close to the 20-20 feat are former NFL running back Keith Lincoln (19, 19), former NFL halfback Bill Dudley (18, 18) and former NFL running back Tony Nathan (16, 16), per Pro Football Reference.

Samuel truly is 1 of 1.

