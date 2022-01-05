Lee la historia en español aquí.

At least 13 people died as a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome converted into apartments owned by the city's public housing authority in the Fairmount neighborhood early Wednesday, NBC10 News confirmed.

The fire took place around 6:40 a.m. along the 800 block of North 23rd Street, at Ogden Street, in the dense residential neighborhood, Philadelphia police and fire officials said. The house is a Philadelphia Housing Authority property, according to an August deed.

At least 13 people were dead and two people were in critical condition.

"Preliminary information indicates companies arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse," the Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted. "It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control."

A neighbor said he heard screams around 6:30 a.m. and came downstairs to see flames coming out of the building.

"It was just such a shocking moment," he said.

The fire appeared to be out with ladders leaning against the corner building about three hours after the fire began. Firefighters could be seen being going in and out of the rowhome.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials were on the scene and are expected to speak at some point.

It isn't clear how many people resided in the apartments, which are within walking distance of Girard College and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately revealed.

NBC10 has crews at the scene and this story will be updated.