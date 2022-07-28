4 Dead, 6 Injured Following Crash, ‘Significant Number' of Alcohol Containers Found at Scene

Four people were killed and six others were injured after two vehicles crashed head-on in Rio Vista, California, Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash, involving an SUV and a sedan, occurred just after 8 p.m.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, including all three occupants in the Honda, while six others, including two minors, were transported to nearby hospitals, where they remained Thursday, police said.

According to authorities, the SUV's occupants included a family of seven, who were on vacation from Mexico.

Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer provides an update on the deadly crash on Highway 12 in Solano County.

Rio Vista police said Thursday they had not yet made a DUI determination, but they found a "significant number" of alcoholic beverage containers in and around the Honda.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rio Vista police Chief Jon Mazer said Highway 12 can start off wide open but then become heavily congested as motorists approach Rio Vista. He said the state plans to improve safety along the stretch of highway, but he stopped short of saying those changes could have prevented Wednesday's deadly crash.

"I don’t know what the factor is here yet, but there are definitely a top three and that's distracted driving, speed and substance abuse that cause problems on Highway 12 here," he said.

