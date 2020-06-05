DC Mayor, President Trump Spar Over Federal Forces on City Streets

The clash between D.C.’s mayor and the president over federal troops on city streets has escalated.

As racial justice demonstrations continue in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Mayor Muriel Bowser shared a letter Friday that she sent to President Donald Trump. She requested the withdrawal of “all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from Washington, D.C.”

Federal officers are “inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans,” the letter dated June 4 says.

Trump responded with two fiery tweets Friday afternoon, writing: “The incompetent Mayor of Washington, D.C., @MayorBowser, who’s budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for “handouts”, is now fighting with the National Guard, who saved her from great embarrassment… […] ...over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women!”

...over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

The mayor was asked about Trump's tweets at a news conference about the coronavirus crisis.

“You know what they say about the pot and the kettle,” she said.

Bowser has repeatedly said it was inappropriate for armed federal forces without identifying insignias to patrol streets during the protests in response to racism, police violence and the Minneapolis killing of Floyd.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

As Bowser asked for federal troops to be taken off city streets, a D.C. officer inadvertently gave police powers to out-of-state members of the National Guard.

The Metropolitan Police Department officer was supposed to only swear in members of the D.C. National Guard. The officer swore in members of the National Guard from elsewhere in the United States, Bowser's office said Friday.

As @MayorBowser complains of out of state national guard on streets of DC, A @DCPoliceDept officer inadvertently swore in National Guard from out of state givinging them police powers. Officer was only to swear in DC Guard. DC working to recind. No word on how many @nbcwashington — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 5, 2020

D.C. is working to rescind their police powers. Information was not immediately released on how many members of the Guard were sworn in.

Scores of people are expected to attend several demonstrations in D.C., on Saturday in what may become the highest-attended in a string of protests against racism and police violence.

Events are planned Saturday in D.C. at the Lincoln Memorial, Dupont Circle, Lafayette Square and Malcolm X Park. A march across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, between Maryland and Virginia, also is in the works. Stay with us for details.

