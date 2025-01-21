Dangerous ‘rare winter storm' hits Gulf Coast as it braces for historic snowfall

Weather forecasters and public bodies issued health and power loss warnings Tuesday as a “rare winter storm" gripped part of the southern and eastern U.S.

"A bitterly cold airmass will remain in place for much of the South and eastern U.S. over the next couple of days," the National Weather Service said early Tuesday in a forecast as it advised the public about the prospect of heavy snow, freezing rain and a “significant winter storm.”

Several states have declared emergencies, with temperatures expected to be 20 to 30 degrees below the January average for most locations, forecasters said. The mercury is set to dip to single-digits in some part of the Midwest.

"Many record lows are possible Wednesday morning, especially along the Gulf Coast and into the Tennessee Valley," the NWS said.

The potentially historic storm has prompted officials to issue rare warnings that are more common to those living in the north. People have been urged to avoid travel, make sure their cars are winterized and prevent pipes from freezing.

Officials also warned of "long-lasting power outages" and ice accumulation that could down trees and power lines. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a transmission emergency advisory in south and southeast Texas.

330 AM: Radar indicates mainly snow occurring across the Hill Country, I-35 corridor, and Coastal Plains, with accumulations on untreated roads occurring. The heaviest accumulations are occurring east of the I-35 corridor. Use extreme caution if traveling this morning. pic.twitter.com/wbhM2sF8uP — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 21, 2025

Around the Gulf Coast, where harsh winter conditions are rare, a combination of Artic air and a low pressure system could result in a "historic snowfall," the weather service said.

Snowfall of up to six inches is expected in Houston and New Orleans, with a combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow expected further east into Georgia, the Carolinas and northern Florida. Parts of Alabama, southwest Georgia could see up to four inches of snow.

"Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia," the NWS said, adding that storms may lead to flight cancellations with "major highway and air traffic disruptions, including possible road closures" that could last several days.

Sleet and snow showers have already developed across Houston, the weather service said in a post on X. Temperatures as low as 25 degrees north of the Houston Metro on Tuesday.

Both of Houston's major airports, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport, suspended their flight operations on Tuesday at midnight. According to flight-tracking platform FlightAware, more than 1,800 fights were cancelled in the United States with nearly 400 delays, as of early Tuesday.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who declared an emergency in his state on Saturday, warned people against venturing outdoors.

“It is extremely important to stay off the road,” he said at a news conference on Monday. “Unless you absolutely need to be on the road, stay at home and stay warm.”

The state has accumulated 400,000 pounds of salt that it could help spread over motorways if needed to clear the snow and ice, Louisiana's transport department said, as officials also map out a plan for possible road closures.

The Governors of Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama have also declared states of emergencies.

Cold weather warnings have also blanketed the Midwest, with the NWS issuing a "extreme cold weather warning" with temperatures dipping as low as 30 degrees below zero in parts of Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas.

Similar weather is also expected to parts of the northeast, including in New York where chills could reach 25 degrees.

Wind chill will also cause temperatures to feel like minus 55 degrees in some parts of the Rockies, the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest and possible cold records could be set in Missouri, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama.

"Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the NWS warned.

