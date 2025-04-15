What to Know Shooting reported at Dallas ISD's Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

Dallas police confirmed at least one person was injured; Dallas city official says three people were hurt.

Students escorted from the building appear calm.

A student was shot in the leg in a WHHS classroom in April 2024 after a student was able to bring a gun into the building, bypassing security and metal detectors.

Three students were hurt in a reported shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, a city official says. The school is the same one where a student was injured in a classroom shooting last year.

While police sources confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, they were not able to confirm the student's condition. Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins said three students were hurt, but he wasn't certain all three had been shot. Atkins also said that it's unclear if the shooter is in custody.

The Dallas Independent School District said at 2:15 p.m. that the school is secured. Earlier in the afternoon, they posted on social media that police were responding to a shooting at the school and that safety protocols had been implemented. The district asked parents to avoid coming to the campus and said reunification is being done at Eagle Stadium.

The call is active and there is a large presence of police officers and firefighters at the school. From Texas Sky Ranger, students were outside being led through the parking lot and away from the school. The students were not running and appeared calm.

In April 2024, a student was injured after being shot in the leg while inside a classroom at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. Following that incident, students held a protest as they demanded answers about how someone was able to bring a gun inside with security and metal detectors at the doors. District officials later discovered there was a broken metal detector at the school.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.