Watch: Dad Throws Baby From 2nd Floor Window to Rescuers as Fire Devours NJ Apartment

What to Know A fast-moving fire erupted at the South Ridge Apartments in South Brunswick Township Monday morning

One father threw his baby out a second-floor window and down to firefighters and police officers below

Nearly 50 people have been displaced by the extensive damage

A fast-moving blaze erupted at a New Jersey apartment complex Monday, sending firefighters scrambling as at least one father had to throw his baby from a second-floor unit to escape the flames, authorities say.

The fire broke out at the South Ridge Apartments in South Brunswick Township around 8 a.m. and quickly escalated to three alarms, eventually climbing to four.

The baby thrown from the window was caught by firefighters and police who responded to the scene, which was rife with emergency vehicles and personnel.

Fire officials also say the dad jumped from the second-floor window headfirst to escape the blaze, his fall braced by officers. The child and father suffered minor injuries.

Police and firefighters catch baby thrown from second floor by Dad escaping the fire. pic.twitter.com/kElctnA8AO — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) March 7, 2022

The scene was caught on video as both the baby and father were rescued by the first responders.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"This is what we signed up for, this is the exciting part of the job, you want to help people and do the right thing," Ryan Bartunek, an officer with the South Brunswick Police Department, said.

People were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross has responded to the apartments to help some 50 people displaced by the fire.