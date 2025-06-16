A man who sprang into action after his two children appeared to be in distress while in the water in Fort Lauderdale died on Monday, officials said.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Antwon Wilson, a resident of Lauderhill.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident happened on Sunday at around 7:20 p.m. in the ocean near the B Ocean Resort on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Authorities said a girl between 7 and 10 years old was struggling in the water, and Wilson was in the water nearby and tried to help her.

Both of Wilson's children were rescued, and one of them was transported to the hospital, along with him and a good Samaritan.

Wilson would then die at Broward Health Medical Center, officials said.

The good Samaritan, identified as Eslam Saad, was released from the hospital on Monday and spoke with NBC6.

He said as he left the hospital, the girl's family members recognized him, hugged him and thanked him for saving the girl's life.

Saad, who is also a father, was out on the beach with his family and heard cries for help. He said he didn't think twice about jumping in the water to help.

"I just tried to swim, I just tried to get out to her, I think I did my best to get her closer to the shore, and after that, she stood on my shoulder and jumped toward the beach outside and after that, I was drowning also," he said. "I think it was a miracle I am safe right now. I was under the water."

The girl remains in the hospital.

A death investigation into the apparent drowning is now underway.