Custodian Killed in Nashville School Shooting Had a Heart for Kids, His Family Says

Big Mike. That’s how students of Covenant School in Nashville knew and will remember custodian Michael Hill who was one of six people killed in a school attack Monday.

“My dad loved children, absolutely adored children,” Brittany Hill told NBC News on Thursday.

“All of the messages we have received, through Facebook and Instagram and text messages — were all about how the kids loved Big Mike,” she said.

Michael Hill, 61, was a religious and praying man who was known for corny “dad jokes” and the pet names he adored calling his seven children, they said.

Hill was one of three adults and three children killed Monday when an assailant armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun attacked the school.

