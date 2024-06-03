Recalls

Cucumbers recalled in 14 states over salmonella concerns

The FDA is testing the recalled cucumbers to see if they are connected to an ongoing salmonella outbreak.

By Max Molski

Cucumber recall
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A produce company has recalled cucumbers in 14 states over salmonella concerns.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. notified customers on Saturday that the bacteria was found on a sample in Pennsylvania.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

The Florida-based company is recalling cucumbers that were shipped in bulk cartons from May 17-21 to the following 14 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if the sample is related to an ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation, according to a release.

The FDA says the cucumbers likely were not sold in stores. However, customers are advised to discard the cucumbers or bring them back to the place of purchase for a refund. They are also advised to contact their place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold there.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us