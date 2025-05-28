Critically ill 4-year-old ordered to self-deport to Mexico

A 4-year-old girl with a life-threatening medical condition could die if she gets deported, according to her doctors at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The child and her family arrived from Mexico in 2023 after she was granted temporary humanitarian permission, the family’s attorney confirmed.

Now, the Trump administration ordered the child and her family to self-deport.

The young girl, who goes by the name of Sofia, is living with short bowel syndrome and receives care in the U.S. for her illness.

According to Jean Amado, the directing attorney of the Immigrants Rights Project at Public Council, the child's condition prevents her from being able to take in and process nutrients on her own.

"Deporting this family under these conditions is not only unlawful, it constitutes a moral failure that violates the basic tenets of humanity and decency," Amado said.

She requires very specialized medical care that requires her to undergo IV treatments 14 hours a day in her home.

During a press conference on Wednesday, attorneys representing the family said that Sofia's treatment cannot be administered outside of the United States, so it's imperative that she remains here.

Sofia’s condition is severe and requires her to receive treatment every six weeks.

On April 11, Sofia's mother received a notice from the immigration service letting her know that their humanitarian parole would be revoked and that the work permits of the parents would be canceled, Amado said.

The family's attorney's said that if the child is deported and removed from accessing her specialized medical care, her doctors have been clear that she will die within days.

Short bowel syndrome occurs when a portion of the small intestine is unable to function well or is missing and could lead to nutrient deficiencies, malnutrition and weight loss.