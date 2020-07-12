11 Sailors Injured After Fire Erupts on Navy Ship in San Diego

Eleven sailors were hospitalized after an explosion erupted during a roaring blaze aboard a military assault ship at Naval Base San Diego Sunday morning, according to Naval Surface Forces.

Plumes of smoke arose from USS Bonhomme Richard as firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze on the 3400 block on Senn St. The vessel is an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego, according to Krishna Jackson of Naval Base San Diego.

The ship had undergone a regular maintenance cycle before the fire was reported, Jackson said. Crew members typically are aboard the ship on weekends, but there are fewer than there are on weekdays.

Federal firefighters requested assistance from the San Diego Fire Department at about 9 a.m. All SDFD personnel has been accounted for as of 11:19 a.m., the department said.

The injured sailors were hospitalized and treated for wounds that were described as minor, according to Jackson. The entire crew is off the ship and accounted for, Naval Surface Forces said.

It is unclear what sparked the fire.