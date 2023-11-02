Cramer's Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Realty Income: "I still think it's a buy."

Kyndryl: "I like Kyndryl...I think that Martin Schroeter is doing a pretty darn good job."

Confluent: "I wish they hadn't talked so positively at the beginning of the call...but, I will say, I don't think it was worth down 40. It's just not that bad a company."

SiTime: "This is a tougher one. This is one I'm going to say I need to do more on."

