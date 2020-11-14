Covid Kills 4-Year-Old Boy's Mom and Dad in San Antonio

Raiden Gonzalez will turn 5 years old this month. But his parents won't be there to celebrate with him.

The 4-year-old's mother died in October of Covid-19, a few months after the disease also killed his father.

"He misses his mom since he was a mama's boy," his grandmother, Rozie Salinas, told NBC News on Saturday. "Just this morning he told me that he wishes he had his mom back and he just wanted her back."

"I mean, what do I tell him? You know, so I just told him that they're now angels watching over us and protecting us," said Salinas, who was the mother of Mariah, Raiden's mom.

