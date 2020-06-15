Courtney B. Vance says Soldier Turned Bayonet on Him When He was 7 Years Old

Actor Courtney B. Vance said one of his earliest interactions with law enforcement occurred during the 1967 Detroit protests for racial justice when, as a 7-year-old child, a soldier "turned his bayonet" on him, according to NBC News.

“We grew up in Detroit in '68, with the riots in '67, and we lived on West Grand Boulevard, and the tanks came right down our street,” Vance said on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show Wednesday. “And I was into G.I. Joe, and I went down... and I saw G.I. Joe, and I took off, before my parents could get me. Because I was going to get G.I. Joe! And the soldier turned his bayonet on me."

Vance said that he was "in shock" as his parents pulled him away from soldier and that the interaction was a "defining moment" for him.

The 1967 Detroit riots followed a period of simmering tension between the Detroit Police Department and the city's Black residents, which was marked by police brutality, racial profiling and other forms of racial injustice, according to the Detroit Free Press. This tension culminated in a police raid of an unlicensed, after-hours bar on the city's West Side, during which the more than 80 patrons present were arrested. Former Michigan Gov. George W. Romney called in the Michigan National Guard and President Lyndon B. Johnson enlisted the U.S. Army to curtail the protests, which lasted five days. By their end, 43 people had died, more than 300 were injured and thousands of people were arrested. The majority of those who died in the protests were killed by police.

