Country music singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battling stomach cancer

Country music singer Toby Keith has died at age 62, 18 months after revealing he had stomach cancer, a statement was posted on his official website and social media accounts Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, Keith passed away peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage." The short statement said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, and last year he spoke of the "roller coaster" experience of going through treatment as he received the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

Following his speech, Keith gave an emotional performance of "Don't Let the Old Man in." Meanwhile, his wife, Tricia Lucus, wiped tears from her face throughout.

"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," he told E! News on the red carpet on Sep. 28. "It's pretty mind-boggling."

He was known for his overt patriotism on post 9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and boisterous barroom tunes like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.” He had a powerful booming voice, a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and range that carried love songs as well as drinking songs.

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “As Good As I Once Was,” “My List” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson.

In November 2022, he was honored by the performance rights organization with the BMI Icon award, a few months after announcing his stomach cancer diagnosis.

“I always felt like that the songwriting was the most important part of this whole industry,” Keith told the crowd of fellow singers and writers.

According to the American Cancer Society, stomach cancer happens when "cells in the body begin to grow out of control."

On average, stomach cancer affects more men than women in the United States, and it mostly affects older people.

"About 6 of every 10 people diagnosed with stomach cancer each year are 65 or older," the American Cancer Society said.

