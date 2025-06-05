President Donald Trump cited a range of reasons for placing 19 countries under new travel bans or restrictions in the U.S.

They include allegations of lax screening of travelers, “a significant terrorist presence” in its territory, a government that wasn't cooperative enough in accepting deported citizens or residents who were prone to overstaying their visas in the United States.

Here are the 12 countries placed under the ban, and the seven placed under travel restrictions:

Banned from U.S. travel

Afghanistan

Chad

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Myanmar

Republic of the Congo

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Restricted on U.S. travel

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The restriction from these countries impact people with these temporary visas: B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

When does the travel ban take effect?

The ban takes effect Monday at 12:01 a.m., a cushion that may avoid the chaos that unfolded at airports nationwide when a similar measure took effect with virtually no notice in 2017.

Are there are any exceptions to the travel ban?

Yes, there some exceptions to the travel ban. Nationals from these countries who are a lawful permanent residents of the U.S. (Green card holders), dual nationals, those seeking visas through connections to U.S. family members, diplomats traveling on valid non-immigrant visas and athletes or members of an athletic team traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event.

There are also exceptions for adoptions, Afghan special immigrant visas and immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran.

Why is Trump placing travel restrictions on citizens these countries?

In a video released on social media, Trump tied the new ban to Sunday's terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying it underscored the dangers posed by some visitors who overstay visas. The suspect in the attack is from Egypt, a country that is not on Trump’s restricted list. The Department of Homeland Security says he overstayed a tourist visa.

Trump said some countries had “deficient” screening and vetting or have historically refused to take back their own citizens. His findings rely extensively on an annual Homeland Security report of visa overstays of tourists, business visitors and students who arrive by air and sea, singling out countries with high percentages of remaining after their visas expired.