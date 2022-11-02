health care

Could ‘Magic Mushrooms' Treat Severe Depression? A Major Study Aims to Find Out

It's the first time a clinical trial of the hallucinogen has reached Phase 3

AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

The largest-ever clinical trial of psilocybin — the psychedelic compound found in "magic mushrooms" — is set to begin by the end of December.

It's the first time a clinical trial of the hallucinogen has reached Phase 3, one of the last steps necessary before an experimental drug can go to the Food and Drug Administration for possible regulatory approval.

The research will look at whether the drug can effectively treat depression when other therapies have failed.

Researchers are hailing a possible breakthrough in the treatment of alcoholism and other addictions, and the secret may lie in hallucinogenic mushrooms. Kris Sanchez reports.
Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

health care
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us