Company Expands Recall For Eggs Linked to Listeria Outbreak

A listeria outbreak was linked to several reported illnesses and one death

SAN RAFAEL, CA – AUGUST 26: Fresh brown eggs sit in a carton August 26, 2010 in San Rafael, California. Egg prices have skyrocketed nearly 40 percent since two Iowa egg farms recalled more than a half billion eggs that are believed to have sickened 1,300 people with Salmonella poisoning in several states. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Georgia company that first issued a recall for hard-boiled eggs due to possible listeria contamination last week expanded its recall on Monday, according to an alert issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On Dec. 18, the FDA notified Almark Foods that its hard-boiled and peeled eggs manufactured at its Gainesville, Georgia, facility were potentially associated with a Listeria outbreak that was linked to several reported illnesses and one death.

The expanded recall includes products packaged for the retail market manufactured at Almark's Gainesville plant that remain within shelf life. This includes product with “Best If Used By” dates up through March 2, 2020. Almark has also temporarily suspended all production at the facility in question.

The affected product can be identified by viewing the printed “Best If Used By” date coding on the product package. If the “Best If Used By” code starts with the prefix “G”, the product was manufactured at the company’s Gainesville, Georgia facility and is subject to this recall, according to the FDA.

Products with the prefix “N” or “Y” are not subject to the recall.

