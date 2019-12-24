Company Expands Recall For Eggs Linked to Listeria Outbreak

The Georgia company that first issued a recall for hard-boiled eggs due to possible listeria contamination last week expanded its recall on Monday, according to an alert issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On Dec. 18, the FDA notified Almark Foods that its hard-boiled and peeled eggs manufactured at its Gainesville, Georgia, facility were potentially associated with a Listeria outbreak that was linked to several reported illnesses and one death.

The expanded recall includes products packaged for the retail market manufactured at Almark's Gainesville plant that remain within shelf life. This includes product with “Best If Used By” dates up through March 2, 2020. Almark has also temporarily suspended all production at the facility in question.

The affected product can be identified by viewing the printed “Best If Used By” date coding on the product package. If the “Best If Used By” code starts with the prefix “G”, the product was manufactured at the company’s Gainesville, Georgia facility and is subject to this recall, according to the FDA.

Products with the prefix “N” or “Y” are not subject to the recall.