Columbia University's acting president heckled with boos and shouts of ‘Free Mahmoud' during graduation speech

Columbia University acting President Claire Shipman was met with loud boos and chants of "Free Mahmoud" as she took to the stage at a graduation ceremony Tuesday morning.

Social media videos and the school's ceremony recording showed Shipman walking to the lectern to speak at Columbia College's graduation ceremony. The cheers and applause, however, were quickly overshadowed by one minute of loud jeering and clamoring and later chants of "Free Mahmoud!"

The chants were in reference to Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate student who was detained in March by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at his New York City apartment.

"Good morning, class of 2025. I know that many of you feel some amount of frustration with me and I know you feel it with the administration," Shipman said to the graduates, earning another round of boos.

"And I know that we have a strong, strong tradition of free speech at this university. And I am always open to feedback, which I am getting right now," Shipman continued, gesturing to the crowd.

About 10 minutes later, the crowd erupted in chants of "Free Mahmoud." Shipman paused until the chants quieted and continued her speech without acknowledging the shouting.

Khalil is a Syrian-born green card holder who helped organize pro-Palestinian rallies on Columbia’s campus last year. Since his high-profile arrest, he's been held in a detention center in Louisiana and has been fighting his detention and deportation. His arrest came amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on foreign students who are perceived as a threat to U.S. foreign policy.

At the close of Shipman's speech, she was met with another chorus of boos and jeers.

The ceremony on Tuesday morning was to honor the class of 2025.

Columbia will hold its commencement ceremony on Wednesday for the graduates of the Ivy League's nineteen schools, colleges, and affiliate institutions.

The prestigious university has been the center of controversy following protests decrying the Israel-Hamas war and the detention of several students amid Trump's crackdown.

Another student, Mohsen Mahdawi, a 34-year-old U.S. permanent resident who was born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank, was detained during a citizenship interview in Vermont on April 14. Last month, he was freed on bail after a judge ordered his release.

Less than three weeks after his release, Mahdawi walked the stage at his graduation from Columbia University on Monday morning, proudly wearing a keffiyeh. The Associated Press reported that he earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Columbia’s School of General Studies.

"The senior administration is selling the soul of this university to the Trump administration, participating in the destruction and the degradation of our democracy," Mahdawi said, according to The Associated Press.

