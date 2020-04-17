Colin Kaepernick Launches Coronavirus Relief Fund to Aid Black and Brown Communities

Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback turned activist, has contributed $100,000 to a coronavirus relief fund aiding black and brown communities affected by the coronavirus, according to NBC News.

The fund was launched under Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” campaign, which will go toward food, shelter relief, education, personal protective equipment and incarcerated people to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and provide resources to underserved populations.

Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. @kaepernick7 launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Donate: https://t.co/drZYeE3a3O pic.twitter.com/vZwsu38nro — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) April 16, 2020

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick said in a video posted on his social media accounts Thursday.

Although most states haven’t disclosed racial and ethnic data on coronavirus infections, early reports in major U.S. cities like Chicago and Detroit suggest COVID-19 has disproportionately affected African American and Latino communities — many of which have pre-existing conditions, jobs that can’t be done remotely, and are less likely to trust their doctors.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

