“Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove allegedly bit his co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim on the arm so hard he nearly drew blood, according to a police report.

Hannah-Kim said they were at a VIP meet-and-greet Sunday at Summer Con in Puyallup, Washington, when Kove grabbed her arm and bit her after she tapped him on the shoulder to say hello.

“I walked past Martin Kove, tapped him on the shoulder and said hello & he turned around grabbed my arm and bit down hard almost drawing blood. I yelped and drew back and then he grabbed my arm again to kiss it,” she said in a handwritten statement included in the police report. “I pulled away and rushed back to my table.”

Hannah-Kim, 42, flagged down a police officer who was working the VIP section of the event to report the incident. The police report says that there was a “very easy to see bite mark” on her arm that was turning blue and starting to bruise.

Hannah-Kim told the officer that she told her husband what happened and when they went to confront Kove he “exploded on them” and said he did nothing wrong, the police report states.

The officer went to speak with Kove, 78, who allegedly admitted to biting his co-star’s arm, according to the report. Kove told the officer that he did it jokingly and thought he was being funny and that they play fight all the time on the show’s set. Kove eventually apologized, the report says.

Hannah-Kim told police that she didn’t want to pursue charges, but wanted the incident on file “in case this continues.” Kove was told to leave the event following the incident.

Kove reprised his role as John Kreese, one of the main antagonists in “The Karate Kid” franchise, for the Netflix television series “Cobra Kai.” Hannah-Kim played Kim Da-Eun in the TV show. The series ran for six seasons from 2018 to 2025.

Representatives for Kove, Hannah-Kim and Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

