Coast Guard Searching for Man Who Fell From Carnival Cruise Ship Off Florida Coast

The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles east of Jacksonville on Monday

By Associated Press

The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles east of Jacksonville on Monday, the service said in a statement. Aircraft and ships are being used in the search.

The man's companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon, the statement said. It said security footage on the ship shows that the man "leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water" around 4 a.m.

Carnival said the Coast Guard released the ship from search efforts and told the captain to head back to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet long.

