Coast Guard searching for man who went overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise off the Bahamas

Officials said the man went overboard from the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship 57 miles off Great Inagua.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 20-year-old man who went overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise Thursday morning off the Bahamas.

Officials said the man went overboard from the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship 57 miles off Great Inagua.

"The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort alongside the U.S. Coast Guard, who has taken over the search," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement. "Our Care Team is providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share."

