Anthony Sowell

Cleveland Serial Killer Who Murdered 11 Women Dies in Prison

Anthony Sowell, 61, was admitted last month to the end-of-life care unit at a medical treatment prison in Columbus on Jan. 21, a corrections official said

In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell sits in court in Cleveland during a pre-trial hearing. Sowell died in prison on Feb. 8, 2021.
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

An Ohio serial killer convicted of murdering 11 women in Cleveland died in prison Monday of a terminal illness, officials said.

Anthony Sowell, 61, was admitted Jan. 21 to the end-of-life care unit at a medical treatment prison in Columbus, a corrections department spokeswoman said. He was pronounced dead at 3:27 p.m. Monday after an illness unrelated to COVID-19, said the spokeswoman, JoEllen Smith.

Sowell, who served as a Marine, was sentenced to death in 2011 after a jury convicted him of aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, corpse abuse and evidence tampering.

He began luring victims to his home in 2007, prosecutors said, and two years later, after a woman told police that she’d been raped at his home, authorities found two bodies and a newly dug grave there.

