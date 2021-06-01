China

China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, a Possible First

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” the National Health Commission said on its website

slaughtered chickens are displayed for sale at a wholesale poultry market in Shanghai.
AP Photo, File

A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

U.S. & World

tulsa race massacre 8 hours ago

Biden to Honor Forgotten Victims of Tulsa Race Massacre

cyberattack 6 hours ago

World's Largest Meat Supplier JBS Hit by Cyberattack in US, Australia

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chinabird flu
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us