Chiefs Player Pays Fees for All Dogs at Kansas City Shelter After Super Bowl Win

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi celebrated his team's Super Bowl win by giving residents a chance to adopt a furry loved one for free.
Nnadi paid the adoption fees for all dogs who were at the KC Pet Project on Sunday, giving the shelter animals an opportunity to find new homes. The Missouri-based shelter announced the news on social media Sunday after the Chiefs came back from a double-digit deficit to win the NFL championship.
"We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with @dnnadi and he couldn't have thought of a better ending," KC Pet Project said on Instagram.
