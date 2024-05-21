Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reportedly joins ownership group of D.C.-based soccer club

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has reportedly embarked on a new business venture, joining the ownership group of the newly formed D.C. Power FC soccer club.

According to The Athletic, Reese joins an ownership group that includes MLS club D.C. United, as well as numerous business and community leaders across the nation’s capital.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” she told The Athletic in a statement. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”

Reese has strong connections to the D.C. area. She was born in Randallstown, Maryland, attending St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. She started out her collegiate career at Maryland before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season.

She was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

D.C. Power FC is one of eight clubs that is forming the brand new USL Super League, which will begin play later this year. The new women’s soccer league will follow the same calendar as many of the world’s professional soccer leagues, starting play in late summer and carrying through to spring, allowing for players to participate in their national team’s contests and for clubs to participate in the transfer market to acquire new talent.

While there are no teams close to Chicago at the league’s launch, Indianapolis and Madison are both expected to field teams in future seasons, according to the USL Super League’s website.

The Super League is affiliated with the USL Championship, a professional men’s soccer league in the United States. USL Championship has competed as a Division II league since 2017, building a partnership with Major League Soccer.

Several clubs from that league, including FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC and Orlando City SC have bumped up to the MLS.