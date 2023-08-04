The Bears’ 2023 training camp roster churn continued Friday morning. Hours after agreeing to a one-year contract with edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, general manager Ryan Poles added to his tight end depth by signing veteran Marcedes Lewis, a source confirmed with NBC Chicago.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Lewis, 39, has experience with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from his time in Green Bay. The veteran tight end ranked as fifth in run blocking and 12th in pass blocking among tight ends last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Lewis gives the Bears quality depth at tight behind the recently-extended Cole Kmet and free-agent addition Robert Tonyan.

Adding Lewis gives the Bears a reliable run-blocking tight end to trot out in 12 personnel alongside Kmet, who ranked ninth in run blocking among tight ends last season, and allows Tonyan to slot into a more comfortable role as a pass-catching tight end.

This will be Lewis’ 18th NFL season.