Chauvin to Be Sentenced June 16 for Murdering George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of murder and manslaughter Tuesday in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced on June 16, court officials said Friday.

After three weeks of testimony, the trial of the former officer ended swiftly: barely over a day of jury deliberations, then just minutes for the verdicts to be read — guilty, guilty and guilty. Then, Chauvin was handcuffed and taken away to prison.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The verdict set off jubilation mixed with sorrow across the city and around the nation. Hundreds of people poured into the streets of Minneapolis, some running through traffic with banners. Drivers blared their horns in celebration.

“Today, we are able to breathe again,” Floyd's younger brother Philonise said at a joyous family news conference where tears streamed down his face as he likened Floyd to the 1955 Mississippi lynching victim Emmett Till, except that this time there were cameras around to show the world what happened.

On Wednesday, Philonise Floyd described his thoughts while watching Chauvin being handcuffed. He recalled to ABC's “Good Morning America" how it appeared “a lot easier” on Chauvin than when his brother was handcuffed before his death, but said it still represented "accountability.”

“It makes us happier knowing that his life, it mattered, and he didn’t die in vain," he said.

The jury of six whites and six Black or multiracial people came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. The now-fired white officer was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin's face was obscured by a COVID-19 mask, and little reaction could be seen beyond his eyes darting around the courtroom. His bail was immediately revoked. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.