King Charles III Releases Statement After Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Died

Her death leaves her 73-year-old son Charles as Britain's monarch

Queen Elizabeth II's death left not only the world in mourning, but also her family, which now includes Britain's newest king.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, His Majesty the King said the death of his mother is "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Queen Elizabeth II, who spent over nearly seven decades on the throne, died at age 96 Thursday.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother. No date has been set for his coronation.

Her death kicks off a 10-day period of mourning that will lead up to her funeral. Her body is expected to be moved to Edinboro on Saturday via train procession. Her body will stay there for three days before being moved to London for a public viewing at Buckingham Palace. The funeral will be at Westminister Abbey on Day 10, which will be next Sunday.

The queen is expected to be buried in the Royal Burial Ground on the Frogmore Estate close to Windsor Castle.

