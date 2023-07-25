Video shows California sea lions charging at beachgoers, sending crowd running in shock

In the latest incident of humans vs. nature, beachgoers in La Jolla, California, were chased by a few large sea lions at the Cove in a video that's making the internet rounds and once again raising concerns about cohabitating beaches.

It's not an unusual sight as the shores typically filled with sunbathing sea lions become overwhelmed with crowds for the summer but in the latest incident caught on video by Instagram user @whoisjaphet, two large sea lions bark and charge at the crowd -- on emerging from the sea like a torpedo -- sending beachgoers scattering and screaming.

Before the sea lions react, a San Diego lifeguard can be heard over a loudspeaker.

“Everybody, let's please give that large, male sea lion plenty of room,” the voice can be heard saying. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

The comments on the viral video aren't anything new perspectives to anyone who has lived in San Diego for at least a few summers:

"What can we do to close this beach? Glad to see the sea lions taking a stand"

"People it’s there beach your not to be bothering them. It’s their home!"

"People need to respect these beautiful creatures!!"

"Close the beach to people."

La Jolla Cove, where the incident took place, is open to beachgoers throughout the year and is popular for snorkelers and scuba divers. Despite calls for its closure, the city does not have any plans to limit access to this particular shore.

Two nearby areas called Point La Jolla and Boomer's Beach, which are now closed a few months a year for pupping season, may soon be closed year-round to beachgoers; The city of San Diego has applied for a permit with the California Coastal Commission to make that a reality.

"Members of the public have been observed trying to touch, take selfies, and get as close to sea lions as possible which is a dangerous situation for both the public and the animals," the city says in a statement on its website.

California sea lions are a protected species and it is illegal to harass them, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency says you can tell if you're too close if the animal starts to stare, fidget or flee.

"Even if you don't see these reactions, we recommend you keep yourself and your pets at least 100 yards (the length of a football field) from seals and sea lions to make sure you're not disrupting important behavior, such as resting, feeding, nursing, or breeding."

Male sea lions can grow up to 1,000 pounds, especially during breeding season and, while it's not common, it is possible for these marine mammals to harm people, especially if they feel threatened.

"People should be cautious and keep their space at a reasonable distance," SeaWorld said in response to a similar incident last year. "Although sea lions may get close to visitors along the beach it's always recommended that we/the public do not get close and interrupt their behavior."