Chair of Texas Public Utility Commission Resigns 2 Weeks After He Was Appointed

The chair of the Texas Public Utility Commission resigned Tuesday, just 13 days after Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him to the post following last month's energy crisis.

Arthur D'Andrea was appointed the new head of the commission on March 3 -- just two days after the former chair, DeAnn Walker, resigned.

Walker stepped down following February's energy crisis that occurred amid a winter storm that knocked out power to millions during subfreezing temperatures. Walker said her resignation was "in the best interest of this Great State of Texas."

D'Andrea had been the last remaining commissioner on the three-person board. Sherry Boykin stepped down March 8.

"Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea," Abbott said in a written statement. "I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency. Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal."

The commission is responsible for regulating the Texas power grid and is under intensifying scrutiny following one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history. More than 4 million customers lost electricity in subfreezing temperatures, and the winter storm and resulting outages are blamed for more than 50 deaths.