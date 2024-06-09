Israel-Hamas War

Centrist member of Israel's war cabinet resigns over lack of plan for postwar Gaza

A popular former military chief, Benny Gantz joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after the Oct. 7 attack

By Melanie Lidman | Associated Press

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel's three-member War Cabinet delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, June 9, 2024.
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday.

The move does not immediately pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament. But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Friday detailing Israel’s three-phase proposal to end the war in Gaza.

Gantz, a popular former military chief, joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in a show of unity.

His presence also boosted Israel’s credibility with its international partners. Gantz has good working relations with U.S. officials.

Gantz had previously said he would leave the government by June 8 if Netanyahu did not formulate a new plan for postwar Gaza.

US & World

Israel-Hamas War Jun 8

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. At least 210 Palestinians are killed

Israel-Hamas War Jun 3

Four more Israeli hostages have died in Hamas custody

United Nations Jun 2

Condemnations mount over Israeli proposal to label UN aid agency a terrorist group

He scrapped a planned news conference Saturday night after four Israeli hostages were dramatically rescued from Gaza earlier in the day in Israel’s largest such operation since the eight-month war began. At least 274 Palestinians, including children, were killed in the assault, Gaza health officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us