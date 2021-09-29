CDC Issues Urgent Alert: Pregnant Women Need the COVID-19 Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday issued its strongest guidance to date urging pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The guidance comes as more than a quarter million cases of COVID in pregnant women have been reported, 22,000 of whom were hospitalized, according to the CDC.
A total of 161 pregnant women have died of COVID, the CDC said, with 22 deaths in August alone. Yet, less than a third of pregnant women have been vaccinated, the agency reported.
U.S. & World
For more on this story, go to NBC News.