Florida

CBP officer pleads guilty to stealing $18K from flight passengers during inspections, officials say

William Timothy stole the money from international passengers at the Naples, Florida, airport while he was doing currency checks as part of his job, officials said.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Google Maps

A Customs and Border Protection officer pleaded guilty to stealing more than $18,000 from arriving international flight passengers by swiping the cash while doing currency verifications at a Florida airport, officials said.

William Timothy, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday and as part of a plea deal agreed to immediately resign from the border protection agency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said.

Timothy stole a total of around $18,700 from 18 passengers at Naples Airport between the middle of last year and early this year.

In one May 24, 2023, instance mentioned in the plea deal, Timothy stole $2,200 while counting cash during an inspection of a person arriving from the Bahamas.

There are 17 cases and 18 passengers listed in the plea agreement. As part of the deal, Timothy will have to pay restitution, the document says.

An attorney listed as representing Timothy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Fort Myers on Tuesday to one count of officer or employee of the United States converting property of another, which by law carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A plea agreement reached last month does not specify a sentence guideline range, but prosecutors agreed to recommend some downward adjustments if conditions are met.

A sentencing date had not been set as of Tuesday.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

