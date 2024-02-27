Cava stock pops after blunder leads to early earnings release

Cava released its fourth-quarter earnings report a day early after the results appears in news reports shortly after market close Monday.

The Mediterranean chain topped Wall Street's estimates for both its earnings and revenue.

Cava's same-store sales climbed 11.4% in the fourth quarter.

Cava's stock rose 7% Tuesday morning after the Mediterranean restaurant chain released its earnings report a day early.

Investors were expecting Cava to report its earnings after the bell on Tuesday afternoon, but the company issued its press release Monday evening instead after early versions of the results appeared in news reports shortly after market close.

Cava reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.05 million, or 2 cents per share, swinging from a net loss of $18.85 million, or $13.72 per share, a year earlier. Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, were expecting the company to break even for the quarter.

The chain's revenue soared 36% to $177.1 million, topping analysts' expectations of $174 million. Cava's same-store sales climbed 11.4%, crushing expectations of 5.9% growth, according to StreetAccount estimates.

For 2024, Cava is planning to open between 48 and 52 new locations. The company is forecasting same-store sales growth of 3% to 5% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $86 million to $92 million.

Cava's shares have soared 145% since its initial public offering in June. Including Tuesday's stock move, the restaurant chain has a market value of $6.14 billion.