Cause of Miami Condo Collapse Unclear, But Experts Say Barrier Islands Present Risks

Scientists have long noted the risk of building on the shifting sands of a barrier island like Miami Beach

There are more questions than answers after a 12-story building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday.

Local officials appeared to have few ideas about what may have caused wings of the 136-unit building to inexplicably crumble.

Scientists, however, have long noted the risk of building on the shifting sands of a barrier island like Miami Beach, especially with rising sea levels. That may not be the reason for this collapse, but it remains an engineering challenge in the region.

