Las Vegas

Casino Mogul, GOP Megadonor Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87

Adelson also owned the largest circulating newspaper in the Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2014 at The Venetian Las Vegas on October 1, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The American Gaming Association sponsors the annual gaming industry trade show and conference which runs through October 2 and is expected to feature 485 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 27,000 attendees.
Getty Images

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness, his wife said Tuesday.

Miriam Adelson and the Las Vegas Sands Corp. both released statements confirming Adelson's death. He was 87 years old.

He was the son of Jewish immigrants, raised with two siblings in a Boston tenement, who over the second half of his life became one of the world’s richest men.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 1 hour ago

Full House to Vote on Resolution to Invoke the 25th Amendment

death penalty 18 hours ago

1st US Execution of Female Inmate in 67 Years Halted

The chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation brought singing gondoliers to the Las Vegas Strip and foresaw correctly that Asia would be an even bigger market.

In 2018, Forbes ranked him No. 15 in the U.S., worth an estimated $35.5 billion.

“If you do things differently, success will follow you like a shadow,” he said during a 2014 talk to the gambling industry in Las Vegas.

Blunt yet secretive, the squatly-built Adelson resembled an old-fashioned political boss and stood apart from most American Jews, who for decades have supported Democrats by wide margins. Adelson was considered the nation’s most influential GOP donor over the final years of his life, at times setting records for individual contributions during a given election cycle.

Adelson also owned the largest circulating newspaper in the Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A funeral will be held in Israel, with plans for a memorial service held in Las Vegas to be announced at a later date, according to the statement.

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2021

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Las VegasIn Memoriam
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us