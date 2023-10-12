Carlee Russell, Alabama woman who made up kidnapping, is found guilty and plans appeal

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who made up a story of seeing a toddler by the side of the road and then being kidnapped, was found guilty of misdemeanor counts Wednesday and plans to appeal, a court official said.

Hoover Municipal Judge Brad Bishop found Russell guilty of two counts related to the July hoax, Municipal Court Director Susan Fuqua said.

Chief Nick Derzis of the Hoover police department provided updates Wednesday on the alleged kidnapping of Carlee Russell, including internet searches on the movie “Taken” and bus schedules out of Birmingham the day of her disappearance. “We’ve been unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators, and we have no reason to believe there’s a threat to the public safety related to this particular case.”

Russell, who has admitted that she lied about the kidnapping and the toddler, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in court, she said.

Her attorneys stipulated an appeal before the verdict, Fuqua said.

The case will now go before Bessemer Circuit Court in Jefferson County.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.